Charleston works to strengthen growing food truck culture

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Mayor Amy Goodwin has submitted a new proposal to the city council to help strengthen and organize the growing food truck scene within the capitol city.

The proposal includes a strategy allowing the council to directly work with brick and mortar restaurants and food truck owners to collaborate on creating a new city ordinance that will be clear and help businesses flourish.

“I want to create an ordinance that not only produces a welcoming and vibrant place for food trucks but also takes into consideration the investment our brick and mortar restauranteurs have made in our community. At the same time, we must make sure the use of public streets and sidewalks are safe and convenient for all citizens,” said Goodwin.

One food truck participant, “Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill” agreed this is a good idea because their story began with a food truck.

General Manager, Ashley Wright said, “I think it’s pretty cool that there are restaurants that have both like we do. They have a brick and mortar as well as a food truck so they can let people experience their foods outside of being in the restaurant. That’s where most of our customers tried us first.”

The draft proposal will be scheduled for review by the city’s Urban Renewal and Economic Development Committee.