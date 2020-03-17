Charleston Town Center adjusts hours due to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Town Center has adjusted general center open hours for merchants starting today and running through Wednesday, April, 1.

Starting today, the mall will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday- Saturday and from 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m., on Sundays.

According to a press release, the health and well-being of our guests and community remain the mall’s top priority.

“Charleston Town Center is open to serve our community and ensure that critical products and services are available to those who need them,” mall officials state.

As individual store and restaurant hours may vary, mall officials say they will post updated individual retailer hours on the center’s web site as they receive them.

Please visit charlestontowncenter.com or call specific businesses for the most updated information.

Charleston Town Center is also taking practical steps to keep our property safe by increasing the frequency of cleaning and concentrating on high-risk areas.

The center has increased its daily cleaning to all touchpoints, such as elevator buttons, door handles, and handrails. Best practice handwashing posters have been displayed in customer restrooms with information on the Coronavirus as provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

“We are closely monitoring the guidelines and new developments issued locally as well as by the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Controls and Prevention regarding COVID-19 and are reevaluating policies and procedures as needed,” mall officials say. “While we practice health and safety measures on a daily basis, we are implementing additional precautionary measures to ensure health and safety during this time of heightened concern.”

