Charleston Town Center library closing for reopening of downtown library

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Public Library’s Facebook page posted that the Main Library Branch at the Charleston Town Center will close in January in preparation for the Main Library’s re-opening on Capitol Street in May.

They say that the mall location will reopen in March as the Mall Branch Library, but on their website, they say that that is subject to change.

The final day of operation will be on Jan. 29, 2022, at 5 p.m. according to the library’s website. They say the location will close on Jan. 31, 2022.

KCPL’s website says that Charleston can no longer be chosen as a hold pickup library and no holds may be placed on Charleston-only items on Jan. 22, 2022. If the hold has not been filled, it may not be available until the library re-opens on Capitol Street.

If you would like to try to have your holds filled, you can change your pickup library to another location and unsuspect your hold. They say you can manage this through My Account on their website or to ask a staff member.

When the Charleston Town Center location re-opens, it will not serve as a hold pickup location.