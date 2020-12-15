Charleston trash pick up days change due to holiday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During the weeks of Monday, Dec. 21 and Monday, Dec. 28, all refuse services will shift forward a day due to Christmas and New Year’s Day in the City of Charleston.

The City of Charleston Public Works Department have announced the following changes:

Trash picked up on Tuesday will be collected on Monday.

Trash picked up on Wednesday will be collected on Tuesday.

Trash picked up on Thursday will be collected on Wednesday.

Trash picked up on Friday will be collected on Thursday.

Public Works officials say no garbage will be collected on Friday, Dec. 25 or Friday, Jan. 1.

Normal trash collection will resume the week of January 4.

If anyone needs more information, call (304)-348-6831.