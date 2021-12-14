Charleston trash pickup for Christmas and New Year’s 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The refuse collection schedule will be affected by both the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Below are the updated trash pickup schedules for Charleston on those holidays.

Christmas Trash Collection Schedule (Week of Dec. 20): All trash will be collected one day earlier than normally scheduled.

If your trash is typically picked up on Tuesday , your trash will be collected on Monday .

, your trash will be collected on . If your trash is typically picked up on Wednesday , your trash will be collected on Tuesday .

, your trash will be collected on . If your trash is typically picked up on Thursday , your trash will be collected on Wednesday .

, your trash will be collected on . If your trash is typically picked up on Friday , your trash will be collected on Thursday .

, your trash will be collected on . No trash will be collected on Friday, December 24.

New Year’s Trash Collection Schedule (Week of Dec. 27): All trash will be collected one day earlier than normally scheduled.

