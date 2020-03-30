Charleston waives penalties for business and occupation taxes

Businesses are still asked to pay on time to continue to provide critical services

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston announced today its decision to waive penalties associated with late payment of the first quarter Business and Occupation Tax through June 1.

According to a statement sent to Channel 13, City officials say they continue to monitor funds and expenses in an effort to keep essential services fully staffed and in full operation. The City says it “recognizes and understands that some businesses may be facing their own cash flow problems.”

The City asks those businesses that can pay to do so on time. The City of Charleston’s Business and Occupation Tax quarter ends tomorrow, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, and the returns are due within one month.

“We are living through a rare moment in history and must continue to work together in our fight against COVID-19,” says Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “If your business is able to pay its Business and Occupation Tax, I am asking that you do so in order to help ensure the City can continue to operate at full strength. But, if you cannot pay, please know that we will not assess penalties for late payment through June 1st.”

The City asks those businesses unable to pay to submit a return indicating the amount due, but without payment included.

The City Collector’s Office remains closed from public access, so City officials ask business owners to mail your returns to P.O. Box 7786, Charleston, WV 25356, pay online at charlestonwvpayments.com, or place returns in the secure drop box located just outside the door of the City Collector’s Office at 915 Quarrier Street, Suite 4.

Shuler Goodwin says she plans to ask the City Council to seek a change to Municipal Code. This change will “authorize the City Manager to waive interest on an individual basis for businesses that are unable to pay on time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The bill will be introduced to the council to change the code at the April 6 meeting of City Council. This will ensure it can be reviewed by the Finance Committee and up for passage at the April 20 meeting.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories