CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — To combat the forecasted drop in temperatures next week, Warming Centers will be made available in Charleston and Huntington, with service providers and volunteers on hand to help anyone in need of shelter.

The Charleston Warming Center will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Sunday and Monday at The Bream Neighborhood SHOP at 317 West Washington Street, though additional days may be added depending on later forecasts.

Stations in Huntington will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Saturday’s location being First Steps at 730 7th Avenue and Sunday’s location being Harmony House at 627 4th Avenue.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Collective, anyone looking to help the Charleston center can volunteer or donate items such as blankets, coats and any other cold weather gear by calling United Way of Central WV President Margaret O’Neal at 304-340-3503 or emailing moneal@unitedwaycwv.org.