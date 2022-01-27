UPDATE: Charleston water main break closes 5 schools

UPDATE (11:57 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27): Three more schools will be closing early on Thursday due to a water main break. The list of schools is now:

Pinch Elementary School

Herbert Herver High School

Elkview Middle School

Capital High School

Shoals Elementary School

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Five schools in Charleston are dismissing early today, Thursday, Jan. 27 due to a water main break in the area.

According to West Virginia American Water, the break happened near Pennsylvania avenue and Cora Street. They say they do not have an estimate as to how many customers are affected at this time, but Capital High School, Shoals Elementary School, Pinch Elementary School, Herbert Hoover High School and Elkview Middle School are impacted by the outage caused by the water main break.

Kanawha County Schools says the two schools have made the decision to dismiss at 10 a.m. today because of the issue.

WV American Water officials say crews in the field have determined that the cause of the water main break is weather-related and are estimating that it will take approximately six to eight hours to fix the issue and restore water to affected customers.