Charleston welcomes new fire chief

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Fire Department has a new Fire Chief.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Shawn Wanner as the new chief following the retirement of Chief Jeff Jackson. He joined the Charleston Fire Department in April 1996 and was most recently assistant chief.

“I am honored to announce Shawn Wanner as Chief of the Charleston Fire Department. Throughout his 24 years with CFD, Chief Wanner has worked as worked his way through the ranks. He has a great knowledge of this department, this city and her people,” said Goodwin. “I want to thank Chief Jeff Jackson for his service to the City of Charleston. We wish him the best in his retirement.”

“I will continue to work diligently to provide the citizens of Charleston with quality fire and EMS service,” Shawn Wanner, New Fire Chief of the Charleston Fire Department

The city says Assistant Chief Chad Jones has also been promoted to Administrative Chief. Due to the pandemic, a promotions ceremony will take place at a later date.

