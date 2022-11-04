CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston-based charity organization Mountain Mission is attempting to break a world record on Saturday.

They say they are going to use 20,000 cans of food to make the word “Mountaineers.”

The attempt will take place at the Capitol Complex on the riverside on Kanawha Boulevard.

After the attempt, all the food will be donated to the Mountain Mission food pantry.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The current world record holder for, “largest packaged food word,” is Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Spartannash Company, according to the Guinness World Records website. They spelled out “Spartannash” using 5,791 total cans of food.