CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Before the big Thanksgiving feast, community members from Charleston and Kanawha County dusted off their running and walking shoes for the 2022 Drumstick Dash!

The 11th annual Union Mission Drumstick Dash began this morning, Nov. 24, 2022 at 9 a.m. on Kanawha Boulevard at Haddad River Front Park in Charleston.

Organizers say the goal is to “Shuffle your feet so others can eat.” Proceeds from the event as well as canned and nonperishable foods brought by participants go toward supporting the Union Mission and helping to feed the hungry throughout the holiday season.

(Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Cody Cummings)

Along with awards for the runners, organizers also handed out special prizes to 10 of the people who showed up in costume and 10 who found turkey hats hidden along the race route.

Organizers said on the Union Mission Facebook page this year’s event was “a huge success!”