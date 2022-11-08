CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin has won a second term in office.

Goodwin, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Lance Wolfe with % of the vote.

Goodwin took office for her first term in January 2019 after winning the 2018 General Election, becoming Charleston’s first female mayor.

Through out the race for the mayor’s seat, topics of debate have revolved around the city’s economy, abandoned homes, homeless population and crime rates.

In August 2022, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin spoke out on a recent spike in violent crime, blaming the problem on a judicial system that releases too many repeat offenders.

Amid her statements, Wolfe spoke out against Goodwin’s police policies, claiming the mayor “failed the city,” by not hiring enough new police officers. And that police need to be more visible by walking beats, especially in high-crime areas such as the West Side.

The mayor gave a rebuttal saying the department is constantly in the process of hiring and training new officers, and that their pay has increased during her first term.

Goodwin also touted the city’s economy throughout her campaign, such as bringing back the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta which generated a total of $31,507,883 in economic impact – the city’s largest economic impact from an event in at least 10 years.