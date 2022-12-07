CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During a court hearing, Judge Maryclaire Akers has allowed the Charleston East End Par Mar convenience store to reopen after an injunction.

Both the convenience store and the city of Charleston will be required to file progress reports each month for the next six months to update the court on the implementation of mitigating changes.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the City of Charleston filed an injunction Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, to close the Par Mar Amoco Gas Station on Washington Street East near Ruffner Avenue following a raid at the gas station that resulted in six people arrested.

The City alleged in the Complaint for Injunction that the gas station was a “public nuisance and a hazard to the health of the neighborhood and community at large.” The injunction was granted in Kanawha County Court that same afternoon.

The indictment says that between Jan. 1, 2022 and Nov. 28, 2022, authorities have responded to more than 350 emergency calls at the gas station, resulting in 97 citations or arrests. While many of the calls were for disturbances, suspicious activity, drugs or alcohol, the injunction states there was also a shooting at the location on May 7, 2022.

The drug bust on Tuesday came after a nearly two-month undercover investigation by the Charleston Police Department’s Special Enforcement Unit. The court documents reveal there were several drug transactions on the property that involved fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.