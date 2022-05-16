CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Charleston woman will spend three years and 10 months in prison for her role in a multi-state methamphetamine conspiracy.

40-year-old Angie Lane Harbour had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and is one of 17 defendants charged as a result of the investigation.

Court documents say that Harbour was a drug courier for a meth distribution organization that operated in Charleston. She was a driver for members of the organization both locally and out-of-state.

She was stopped by police in Cross Lanes on August 4, 2021 when she was driving co-conspirators Brian D’Angelo Terry and Brittany Frances Gilbert back to West Virginia from a resupply trip to Columbus, Ohio. Police seized about a pound of meth from the vehicle.

Harbour will spend three years and 10 months in prison and then three years of supervised release.