Charleston & WV Statewide Afterschool Network host leadership roundtable

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – “Lights On Afterschool Day” is a national campaign to bring attention to the importance and value of after school programs. To celebrate, the City of Charleston and the West Virginia Statewide Afterschool Network hosted a leadership roundtable this afternoon.

The group discussed how quality afterschool programs can help address community needs, like workforce development and public safety.

“It’s imperative that the city is engaged and involved in afterschool programs, it helps the entire community,” says Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

Loren Farmer of the Bob Burdette Center says, “Providing a safe place for kids after school provides more productive things they are less likely to get caught up with drugs or violence if they have a safe place to go.”

This year is the 20th anniversary of “Lights On Afterschool.” Around 80 Lights On Afterschool events are taking place across West Virginia in October.

