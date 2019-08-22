Charleston YMCA awards 2019 Spirit of the Valley Award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston YMCA is recognizing those who help with their efforts to improve the community. The annual Spirit of the Valley Award recognizes a person who exemplifies community service. This year’s recipient is Marty Becker.

Becker says it is an honor to be part of the mission, “When you look at the list of past recipients — they are people that I have known and many of them were role models or mentors, and to join that group is pretty special.”

There was a luncheon to honor Becker and to celebrate the YMCA’s work in the area.