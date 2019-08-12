Charleston kid starts new non-profit in honor of dad

CHARLESTON, W. Va (WOWK) — A young man from Charleston is looking to make a difference while honoring the life of his father. At just 9 years-old, Jahari Barron is working to make a difference through a new non-profit he started in honor of his dad, Brian, who passed away from heart disease.

“It is important to me because I lost my dad to heart disease,” Jahari said. “I don’t want anyone else to go through that. I don’t think anyone’s life should be cut short.”

The non-profit, called Hearts United, Inc., focuses on heart awareness through advocacy and community education. The organization held its first fundraiser at Buffalo Wild Wings on Saturday afternoon. This was the first of many future fundraisers.

The group’s next big event will be the annual Heart Walk. The Charleston Heart Walk will be held on September 28th on the grounds of the West Virginia State Capitol Complex. If you’d like to Donate to Jahari and “Team Brian,” they have set up a place online to do that.

If you’d like to learn more about the non-profit you can visit their Facebook page.