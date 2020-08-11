Charleston YWCA makes lemonade from lemons by re-inventing annual fundraiser

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This time of year supporters of the Charleston YWCA would normally be putting the finishing touches on the perfect outfit for the annual “Girls Night Out” celebration.

But this year the event is going to be very different.

“This is our ‘Girls Night In’ week. It is our COVID edition of our annual ‘Girls Night Out’ fundraiser,” said Shannon Lester, Development and Marketing Director at the Charleston YWCA.

There are three main ways that people can support the cause while social distancing.

“Leading up to the event we sold gift bags for everyone to have a good girls night in week with all of the goodies that you needed, with raffle tickets inside,” Lester said. “We are drawing those prizes this week.”

You can also attend online classes this week and have a chance to win prizes.

“You can donate during our classes a have a chance to win prizes like these baskets,” she explained. There is also an online auction going on all this week.

“Even though COVID has kind of paused the world and messed up events like this one, domestic violence hasn’t ended and we still really need to raise these funds and raise awareness about what this event actually raises funds for,” Lester said.

There are still 100 of those gift bags available for purchase.