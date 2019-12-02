Charleston’s 2nd annual Tinseled Tree Event supports organizations and local businesses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The 2nd annual Tinseled Tree Event kicked off today at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Charitable organizations and local businesses in the Kanawha Valley have decorated themed-Christmas trees that raise awareness for causes they care about.

Participants also have the opportunity to promote upcoming events going on in the community.

What makes this event festive beyond the lights is that one out of 11 trees will earn “bragging rights” and visitors decide who wins.

Mayor Amy Goodwin was the first to cast her vote. She voted for ‘WomenHeart of West Virginia – A Heart for Christmas.”

“It’s a beautiful tree, but it’s also a nice reminder to women that it’s a busy season but slow down and take care of yourself and listen to the signs,” said Goodwin.

The public can vote at the coliseum Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., or through Facebook.

Coliseum Administrative Staff Member, Kelli Peters said, “I love Christmas and I really love driving down Clendenin Street at night and looking over at this beautiful facility and see all these trees lit up in the windows throughout.”

Mountain Mission, a local non-profit organization will also be hosting a food drive during the contest.

Voting is open until Thursday, December 19, 2019. The winning tree will be announced on Friday, December 20, and the winners will win free tickets to a show at the Coliseum.