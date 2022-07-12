CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Cato Park Swimming Pool on Charleston’s West Side hill opens again on Tuesday at noon after being closed since June 26.

On June 26, Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook that the pool was closed due to maintenance issues out of their control and that they were working diligently to fix the issue.

From June 26 to July 6, Parks and Recreation continued to post that the pool was closed due to maintenance issues while apologizing to Charleston residents for the inconvenience. Then, nothing was posted about the pool from July 6 to July 11.

On Tuesday, July 12, Parks and Recreation made a Facebook post saying Cato Pool would open that day at noon.

