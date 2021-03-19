Charleston’s first live event since pandemic gets ready for spectators

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A high-energy motor cross event is setting up in the Charleston Coliseum for the first indoor live event of its kind since the pandemic began.

“It’s the first public ticketed event. There is nothing more thrilling than seeing people have a good time,” said Patrick Lahey, the General Manager of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Event staff are excited to bring people back together and business back to Charleston.

“Spectators are a big part of what we do, it brings the energy into the arena. It is a limited number but that’s awesome I think we are going to have a great turnout,” said Ronnie Farmer.

The convention center will be at 30% of its normal capacity for events like this and can hold up to 4,000 spectators.

Strict COVID-19 regulations will be enforced. Spectators will have to wear masks at all times and seating for two will only be permitted.

“It might require some decision making on who gets to sit with who, but that is a better decision to have to make than can we go out or not go out,” said Lahey.

This event expects to bring in spectators from all over, which is great for tourism.

“It impacts all the surrounding businesses around its hotels, restaurants, etc.,” said Richie Heath with the West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association.

People who work in the event industry are excited to experience live events again and hope that this will soon be the new normal.

“Everything is kind of tentative, but we are. We have some events coming up down the road in the late summer in the fall,” said Lahey.

Friday, March 19th and Saturday March 20th Schedule

SESSION 1:

8am Small bike signups open

9am Practice begins

10am Qualifiers begin

1pm Main event starts

2:30pm Finish

SESSION 2:

1pm Big bike signups open

3pm Practice starts

4:30pm Qualifiers start

7pm Opening ceremonies and racing begin