Charleston’s first skate park opens this Thursday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston is opening a new skate park this week.
City of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin will officially open the skate park at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.
The park is located under the interstate near Magic Island. It’s Charleston’s first skate park. The park will offer equipment for beginners as well as seasoned skaters.
