Charleston’s first skate park opens this Thursday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It's been another day of good trends when it comes to COVID-19 in West Virginia, as most key indicators are declining.

There were 1,496 new cases in the past day. The number of active cases continues to decline, with 13,334 being treated. Both indicators are about half of what they were two weeks ago. One area of growing concern is the more dangerous delta variant cases, now topping 3,353.