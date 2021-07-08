Charleston’s Great Rubber Duck Race is halfway to its goal!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Great Rubber Duck Race, sponsored by West Virginia American Water, The United Way of West Virginia, and us here at WOWK, is returning to Charleston!

Winners of the great rubber duck race will win a cash prize, with the rest of the proceeds going to the United Way’s Community Impact Fund, which serves five counties of non-profit agencies.

2,500 ducks have already been sold, and the goal is to sell 5,000 ducks!

The United Way says they are extremely thankful that they are halfway to that goal and will be able to help the community.

“If somebody calls us and they need shoes for their kids or a senior needs food or someone is experiencing other situation in their life that they need to escape from the value to me personally I have found a way to support that work,” said Margaret O’Neal, president of United Way of Central West Virginia.

Ducks are on sale for $5 for one duck and $100 for a “flock” of 25 ducks. The Duck Race will take place on September 1.