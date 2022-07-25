CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police Department (CPD) invites community members to participate in the annual “National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Charleston-Kanawha Housing will host National Night Out events at Washington Manor, Orchard Manor, South Park and Carroll Terrace.

NNO is a yearly campaign that builds police-citizen relationships and neighborhood fellowship to make communities safer, more caring places. Charleston citizens are invited to come outside, turn on their porch lights, and spend time with neighbors and local law enforcement.

“This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity,” said Matt Peskin, National Project Coordinator for NNO. “National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

Events will start at 5:30 p.m. with a parade of emergency vehicles at Orchard Manor. Then, there will be main events throughout the night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Officers will be at all locations during the events.

A Kanawha City neighborhood watch group will also host a walking patrol meeting, “Light up the night in Kanawha City,” at the intersection of 37th Street and Staunton Avenue starting at 8:30 p.m.

National Night Out is co-sponsored locally by CPD. Charleston citizens or business owners who want to get involved in this year’s event can contact Sgt. Jessi Redden at (304) 348-6470, ext. *4911.