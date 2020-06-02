Charleston’s Southside Bridge to temporarily close this weekend

Charleston’s Southside Bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 through 4:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 for repair work.

The bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 through 4:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 for repair work.

Several alternative routes for crossing the Kanawha River will be available throughout the weekend:

The Eugene A. Carter Bridge on Interstate 64

The Patrick Street Bridge,

The 35 th and 36 th Street bridges in the Kanawha City area

The repair work, approved by Charleston City Council in Sept. 2018, is part of a planned $2.3 million bridge rehabilitation project being conducted by the city as part of its ongoing transportation maintenance program.

