Charleston’s Southside Bridge to temporarily close this weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston’s Southside Bridge will temporarily close this weekend.
The bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 through 4:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 for repair work.
Several alternative routes for crossing the Kanawha River will be available throughout the weekend:
- The Eugene A. Carter Bridge on Interstate 64
- The Patrick Street Bridge,
- The 35th and 36th Street bridges in the Kanawha City area
- The Charles “Chuck” Yeager Bridge on Interstates 64/77
The repair work, approved by Charleston City Council in Sept. 2018, is part of a planned $2.3 million bridge rehabilitation project being conducted by the city as part of its ongoing transportation maintenance program.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- LIVE UPDATE: Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf of Mexico
- Athletes join protest in Morgantown
- Amsted Rail invests in West Virginia company
- WV National Guard investigates ‘inflammatory comments’ regarding national protests
- Kentucky motorists encouraged to renew license through mail
- Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral
- Man arrested on drug charge in Meigs County
- Photos: More violence shakes the US
- WGN America announces news anchors, correspondents for national newscast ‘News Nation’ launching in September
- Newsfeed Now: Protests across America morning update – June 2, 2020