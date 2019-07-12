Charleston’s Top Dogs Attend Preview of Superpower Dogs Documentary

CHARLESTON, W. Va (WOWK) — The Clay Center was filled with Charleston’s top dogs Thursday afternoon, as part of a special IMAX documentary premiere.

Superpower Dogs follows six real-life working dogs from around the world as well as their human partners as they brave earthquakes and avalanches, protect endangered species such as rhinos and elephants and transform the lives of people with special needs. The film is narrated by Chris Evans.

Thursday a few lucky dogs got to see the movie before it begins to play regularly at the Clay Center. During this event, attendees were encouraged to bring their own dog to walk the red carpet and pose for the “pup”arazzi! “Pup”corn and refreshments were also available.

Tickets are available onsite daily prior to showtime. For more information, including a full schedule of the events taking place, visit the Clay Center online or you can visit or call the Clay Center Box Office at 304-561-3570.