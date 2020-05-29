Charleton city employees receive mask donation from U.S. Conference of Mayors

The City of Charleston and Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the city has received a donation of 9,600 masks from the U.S. Conference of Mayors. (Photo Courtesy: City of Charleston)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston and Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the city has received a donation of 9,600 masks from the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

The “Masks for Mayors” initiative, in partnership with Bella+Canvas and City of Columbia Mayor Steve K. Benjamin, provided over 1 million non-medical grade masks to cities across the country at no cost.

City of Charleston officials say the donation is in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance that everyone should wear a face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We appreciate the face coverings donated to us by the U.S. Conference of Mayors. These masks will allow City workers to feel safe when out in the field, interacting with their co-workers and the public,” says Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

All city employees received five of the washable face coverings, officials say. Additional masks will be in city offices for members of the public who need to visit the offices and may not have a face covering.

