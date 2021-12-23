Chauncey residents concerned about condition of timber-decked bridge in their neighborhood

CHAUNCEY, WV (WOWK)—People count on the bridges they cross during their travels, to be safe. But residents in one community are fearful about crossing a bridge going to and from their neighborhood. They say West Virginia Division of Highways officials aren’t hearing their concerns.

“We are going into 2022 this bridge looks like it came off the Oregon Trail,” said Roger Mayo. He lives in the community. The bridge is the only way in and out of Mayo’s neighborhood. Right now a lane of it is blocked off. He said it is easy to see why.

The timber-decked steel bridge is maintained by the state.

“The planks are just hooved up and piled up on each other. Boards are rotted out. It is in terrible, terrible shape,” Mayo said.

A Bridge Engineer for District 2 in that area said the structure itself isn’t damaged but some of the deck boards are. He said they shut down one lane until next week when they’ll repair the boards. Mayo and his neighbors say there are some major holes in the plan.

“This is what we have and it is absolutely ridiculous,” Mayo said.

Numerous vehicles cross the bridge daily including some that are heavy and large. “There is a school up here on the hill. Children on school buses have to come across here,” Mayo said.

While the state says the bridge is regularly inspected and safe, Mayo said the people of his community deserve better.

“I mean it is just insane that we have a bridge in this condition in this day and time. I mean enough is enough,” he said.