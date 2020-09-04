Check the mail: Ohio voters receive absentee ballot applications this week

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Registered voters in the Buckeye State may want to check their mailboxes because absentee ballot applications have been sent out across the state.

The Secretary of State’s office mailed absentee ballot applications this week. If you didn’t get yours in the mail, though, no worries, you can print one off online, or call your local board of elections to get an application mailed out to you.

The last day to request an absentee ballot form is October 5, 2020, and ballots will begin to be mailed out on October 6.

“The more people that vote absentee, the less crowded the polls are going to be (on election day),” said Randall Lambert, member of the Lawrence County Board of Elections.

The Lawrence County Board of Elections says it expects to see an absentee turnout 25 percent above average due to the pandemic.

They’re also expanding hours to make voting more accessible

“Anyone that wants to vote, there’s no reason they can’t. You have the absentees, you have the in-office voting on evenings and weekends, and then you have election day,” said Lambert.

The Lawrence County Board of Elections will have extended hours prior to election day so people can request absentee ballots or vote early. Those hours are below.

Week of 10/06 – 10/09: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Week of 10/12 – 10/16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weeks of 10/19 – 10/23: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 25: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Week of 10/26 – 10/30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 31: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 1: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 2: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 3: Election Day

Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories