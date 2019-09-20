Chemours plant in Belle to lay off 57 employees

BELLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Chemours plant in Belle, West Virginia is going to lay off 57 employees, according to Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper. Commissioner Carper says the 57 employees represent 25 percent of the current workforce at the plant.

Chemours is an American chemical company that was founded in July of 2015 as a spin-off from DuPont. It has its corporate headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. There are 207 employees at the Belle location. The 57 positions being eliminated are in the methylamines and methylamides production section. The company claims increased cost for exporting the raw materials needed for production is the major factor in the closing.

Commission President Carper said, “It’s a sad day for Kanawha County and the town of Belle. I’m heartbroken to hear 57 hard-working chemical operators will lose their jobs. This is 57 West Virginia families that are experiencing a life-altering decision by Chemours. My heart goes out to them and I urge the leadership of our legislature to take notice as to what seems to be an ongoing trend of instability for factory employees.”

Commissioner Salango said, “The Upper Kanawha Valley has been devastated time and time again by the loss of employment in the labor industry. The Kanawha County Commission is dedicated to the citizens of Belle and the surrounding towns. We will continue to strive to provide economic strength, stability, and growth in that area”

Commissioners Shores, “News like this never sits lightly on the hearts of the commission. My thoughts are with the 57 employees and their families.”

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

