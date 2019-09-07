Chesapeake High School Marching Band performs on 13 News Friday September 6, 2019

CHESAPEAKE, OH (WOWK) – The Chesapeake High School Marching Band performed for WOWK viewers on Friday at their home field to get fans ready for some high school football and to showcase their artistic skills.

The band has more than 70 members this year which is one of the largest units fielded in recent years according to band director Chris Wyscarver.

The Chesapeake High School Marching Band performs at all home games for the Panthers football team and also competes several times a year in Ohio. Last year the band also performed at the Bands of America Grand Nationals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The band’s show this year is entitled “The Edge of Madness” and they performed a sample of their show including some of Beethoven’s music, with a modern marching style arrangement for WOWK viewers live on 13 News.