Chesapeake, Ohio locals worry new sign sends the wrong message

CHESAPEAKE, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sign in the Village of Chesapeake has caught the attention of many locals in the area, but some residents worry it’s for the wrong reasons.

The new sign across from town hall says “Chesapeake Village now hiring police”

It was put up by the village in an effort to recruit more members for the department after having multiple officers resign at a village council meeting earlier this month.

However, some locals in the area worry it’s sending another message. They said they are concerned the sign will cause more harm than good and open the door to invite more crime to come into the village by making them look vulnerable.



“The sign being put up it’s a good intention to get more officers over here, but probably a bad intention for criminals to come over here and probably be more destructive,” said Jillian Vick, a concerned citizen. “It’s pretty risky, actually.”

Chesapeake Village Council Member Paul Hart said right now the department only has two officers. However he said state troopers and county deputies are helping to cover the area, so there is no reason for the public to worry.

If you are interested in applying for a position with the Chesapeake Police Department, you can visit Chesapeake Town Hall or call (740)-867-5600.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!