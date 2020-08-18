Chesapeake schools to go fully virtual for first 9 weeks; sports suspended

CHESAPEAKE, OH (WOWK) — Students at Chesapeake Union Exempted Village Schools will not be spending their first day of school in their respective school days on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, after a decision to make all classes virtual, at least for the first 9 weeks, was made by the board of education and school superintendent.

The decision came late Monday, Aug. 17, 2020; that is, excatly two weeks before school was set to start. Even though classes will now be virtual, school officials say classes will still begin on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

The decision to go virtual will also affect extra-curricular activities. School officials say all athletics are being suspended until further notice, meaning football, soccer, volleyball, cheerleading, and band seasons are likely canceled.

School officials say the decision was made in an effort to put safety first. As it stands, school officials have many COVID-19 related concerns. Among those concerns are the inability to guarantee social distancing guidelines to keep students at least 6 feet from one another; requiring students and staff with any COVID-19 symptoms to quarantine for 14 days or until they are cleared by a physician; and the inability to accurately report contact tracing as students will be in multiple settings throughout the day, such as buses, playgrounds, the cafeteria, classrooms, and other settings.

It’s a decision school officials say was very hard to make, but that it was done in an effort to put the safety of students, staff, and families first.

