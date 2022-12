CHESAPEAKE, WV (WOWK) — The Chesapeake Christmas Parade spread holly jolly cheer throughout the town on Monday.

The parade started at 6:30 p.m. at Chesapeake Elementary School.

Organizers for the event say there were contests. They say Eastwind Church of Chesapeake won the Best of Show award.

Montgomery FD placed first for the fire truck judging content, followed by Cedar Grove and Rand, organizers say.