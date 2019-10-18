Chevy Chase, Christmas Vacation Screening coming to Clay Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Actor and original Saturday Night Live cast member Chevy Chase will be live on stage at the Clay Center in Charleston, West Virginia for a 30th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Monday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m. Chase will also do an audience Q & A following the screening.

Tickets, which start at $39 go on-sale Wednesday, October 23, at 10:00 a.m. at theclaycenter.org, 304-561-3570, and the Clay Center Box Office. A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with Chevy and the best seats in the house are available.

After the showing, the celebration will continue with Chase, who stars as Clark Griswold, sharing stories from his career and the making of his classic movies and legendary television programs. Fans can expect the unexpected as Chevy Chase shares a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane in this exclusive evening with a comedy legend.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories