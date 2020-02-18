Chicago to perform at Charleston Municipal Auditorium

Chicago will perform at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Friday, May 1. (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Municipal Auditorium, February 18, 2020)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Legendary American rock band Chicago will perform at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Friday, May 1. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m., Feb. 21.

Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” by former President Bill Clinton, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in at No. 10, the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists of All Time.

Chicago is also the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

The original three band members are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone. The band line-up also includes Wally Reyes Jr. on drums, Keith Howland on guitar and vocals, Lou Pardini on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Brett Simons on bass and Ramon “Ray” Yslas on percussion.

Tickets can be purchased at the Charleston Coliseum Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center website at chaswvccc.com, or call 304-345-1500.

