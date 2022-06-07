KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A group of students from Chicago is putting on their hard hats to make a difference in Kanawha County.

“To see that we can actually make an impact,” said Kate Mccurdy with St. Michael Parish youth group. “A lot of people think they can’t do anything to change, but if everyone did something like this a lot could come out of it.”

Partnering with Habitat for Humanity, the Chicago area students made the trek to Charleston to help those in need.

“It’s heartwarming to have folks from across the United States express the concern in our community,” said Andrew Blackwood, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity. “The spirit of volunteerism really is uplifting.”

The dedicated volunteers are assisting with building five homes, developing, landscaping, and cleaning, all while learning life skills along the way.

“Sometimes they reach out for the tasks they are comfortable doing,” Blackwood said. “Other times we push them out of their comfort zones, and then they learn and expand their skills.”

While it’s a lot of hard work, volunteers say it will all be worth it when they see the final product.

“Seeing what we’ve kind of accomplished and looking at the before and after of what we’ve done,” said Jessica Lawler with St Michael Parish youth group. “I’m just looking forward to spending more time with the families and my friends.”

This group will be hard at work all week long, ready to make a difference for the future families anxiously awaiting their homes.