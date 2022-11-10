BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Chick-fil-A will be temporarily closing its Barboursville location for a remodel officials say will help better serve their customers.

According to Larry Pittman, franchisee president of the Chick-fil-As in Barboursville, says after the close of business today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, the store on Melody Farms Road will close for approximately two to four months for a $2 million remodel project. Pittman also says the project will allow the company to bring more employment opportunities to the location.

Pittman says the project will officially expand the location’s drive-thru to two lanes that can hold 32 vehicles at a time. The location has been operating with a makeshift two-lane drive-thru since 2020 to help get customers through the line at a faster pace, Pittman says.

According to Pittman, the project will also include a remodel of the store’s interior and kitchen, which is the main reason a full closure is needed. He says the kitchen will be upgraded to allow for more space for employees to cook, prep and serve food.

Pittman says throughout the project, the Chick-fil-A location inside the Huntington Mall will remain operational, however, the mall location does have a more limited menu than the free-standing restaurant.

At this time, the project does not include adding additional parking spaces, but Pittman says the company is looking into it as a possible second-phase project, however, no decisions on that have been finalized.

Chick-fil-A will be keeping customers updated on the project’s progress through social media.