Child abuse update in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Back in May, the number of reported child abuse cases in the Mountain State was low.

And here we are, three months later, so where does it stand now?

“There were two recent children involved in homicides,” says Kate Flack, executive director of the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network, or WV CAN.

Child abuse during the pandemic has not gone away.

“Anecdotally, there has been much more severe cases,” says Flack. “But you know the trend is we are seeing a decrease statewide.”

From the month of January to June, the state saw 309 fewer child abuse cases this year, than in 2019.

But that doesn’t mean it’s getting better.

“Some kids have described it happening more frequently,” says Maureen Punyon, coordinator for CAMC’s Children’s Advocacy Center.

Punyon adds the center has had to change quite a few things in the last few months.

“Part of what we’ve done… we’ve had to change up our interviews,” she said.

Because of school closures, children can’t confide in teachers or school staff.

So this center, like most in the Mountain State, has changed the way they teach children about ‘Prevention Education.’

“If this happens to you again, I want you to run out your front door and go to your best friend’s house and tell their mom,” said Punyon. “So giving them something they can actually do without being in school and having that extra safety net they had before.”

Child Advocacy Centers say – from an abuse and neglect prevention standpoint – reopening the schools is a good thing.

“They’re people who have eyes on kids, and notice when they aren’t being treated right at home or in their communities,” said Flack. “So for that purpose, I think children going back to school can be a very positive thing.”