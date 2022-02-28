CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A child is being treated at a local hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the hand.

Metro 911 says the call came in around 4:07 p.m. and that the incident happened in the 100 block of Strawberry Road, in the community of West Side, near St. Albans.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a 7-year-old boy who has autism found a handgun in the home and allegedly shot himself in the hand, injuring his pinky finger.

Deputies say the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment by ambulance. The sheriff’s office says no charges are expected to be filed at this time.