Child Missing in Fayette County

Local News

by: Joe Fitzwater

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A child is missing from Fayette County.

According to deputies, Abigale Blackburn, 14, of Oak Hill, has been missing since May 27th.

She was last seen with her uncle, Wade Carl Blackburn, and deputies believe they could be headed to the Grottoes, Virginia area. 

Authorities in Virginia so far have been unsuccessful in their attempts to locate them.  

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. 

