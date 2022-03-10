CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A plan to give a big pay hike to state workers who deal with foster care is in serious trouble.

The West Virginia Legislature has dealt with various foster care reform the past three years, but a pay raise bill this year is stalled.

Earlier this Session the House of Delegates voted 99-to-1, to give Child Protective Service workers a 15% pay raise, above a promised 5% raise of all. While most other state workers are getting a 5% raise, CPS has had a high turnover in case workers who deal with the state’s 7,000 foster kids.

As of now, the Senate Finance Committee has dropped the 15% raise, because the DHHR may be able to fund those raises internally, by using money from not filling other vacancies. Many democrats are very skeptical it will work.

“In the short term yes, in the long term no. I mean it allows you to solve your retention issues, because you can pay the people you having working for you more. But it means that you eliminate the money for vacant positions,” said State Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier – Minority Leader.

“I think this bill is the most important work we could be doing right now. If we can’t take care of 7,000 kids that are in our foster care system, I’m not sure what we’re doing up here,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

We offered several Republican lawmakers the chance to speak on the CPS pay issue today, but they all declined comment. It is possible the pay raise issue could be resolved, but after today there are only two days left in the Legislative Session.

Right now, the DHHR reports it has 1,400 total vacancies, including many CPS workers who could be helping foster families.