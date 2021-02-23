Child shot in head; couple facing multiple charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Fayette County couple is facing charges related to the accidental shooting of a juvenile in December.

Deputies say Craig and Angela Webster of Mount Hope face gross child neglect and conspiracy to commit a felony charges.

Investigators say seven juveniles were in the home under their care when one was shot in the head and needed to be hospitalized.



During the investigation, deputies found a large amount of heroin in the home as well as evidence of drug trafficking between Fayette County and Detroit.