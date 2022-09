KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Dunbar.

Kanawha Metro says that a 3-year-old girl was struck on the 400 block of 16th St. at around 7 a.m. They say the girl’s parents took them to the hospital.

There is no word on the girl’s condition.

Dunbar PD is investigating.

This is a developing story, and we will provide details as new information becomes available.