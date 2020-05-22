UPDATE, 12:30 P.M. MAY 22, 2020: The scene has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 600 block of S Park Rd in Charleston is blocked off after a child was struck by a vehicle.
According to Metro 911 officials, the call came in shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 22. The child has been transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The Charleston Police Department is still on the scene.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 30,794 cases, 1,872 deaths
- 13 things to do this weekend (May 22nd – May 24th)
- Gov. Jim Justice gives COVID-19 press conference at 12:30 p.m.
- Child struck by vehicle in Charleston
- AP-NORC poll: Many in US won’t return to gym or dining out
- Neighbor upset by noise during drive-thru graduation places sign in the yard with curse word
- Brothers fighting on COVID-19 front lines as nurses face potential deportation
- Department store at Huntington Mall reopens
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 22, 2020
- Trump lashes out at scientists whose findings contradict him