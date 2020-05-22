Child struck by vehicle in Charleston

Police are on the scene after a child was struck by a vehicle in the 600 block of S Park Rd in Charleston. May 22, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

UPDATE, 12:30 P.M. MAY 22, 2020: The scene has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 600 block of S Park Rd in Charleston is blocked off after a child was struck by a vehicle.

According to Metro 911 officials, the call came in shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 22. The child has been transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The Charleston Police Department is still on the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories