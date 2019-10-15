Child struck by vehicle in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A child was struck by a vehicle on the Kanawha Turnpike in South Charleston, West Virginia this afternoon. the incident was reported just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

The Kanawha Turnpike is shut down between Rock Lake drive and Chestnut Street due to the incident. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, there is no word on the condition of the child. WOWK 13 News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

