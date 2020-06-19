Child tests positive for COVID-19, daycare closes

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The Gateway Christian Education Center is closed after the daycare was made aware a child under their care tested positive for the coronavirus.

The daycare made the announcement on Facebook and says they are currently working with health department officials.

According to daycare officials, the child never showed any symptoms while they were under the daycare’s care.

