Childcare facility open for essential employees

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With schools and daycares shut down, many have no other choice than to watch their kids at home.

But, this isn’t always an option for the busy schedule of essential employees.

“I’m a single mom so it’s very hard. I don’t really know where I would be. I don’t know if I would still have a job,” says essential employee and parent Sydney Cavendar, “It would be very difficult if I didn’t have the childcare still available as an option for me.”

Schoenbaum Center in Charleston is a tier-3 childcare facility helping families who have nowhere else to turn.

“We’ve actually had parents write letters saying ‘thanks for doing this’ because there are people that could lose their job by not going to work even if their jobs haven’t shut down,” says Tim Morris, Schoenbaum Center board member.

The facility is government-certified as a crisis center and is taking the necessary precautions to run the program which includes taking everyone’s temperature as they come in and spraying hands with hand sanitizer.

Teachers at the facility are going the extra mile to serve families who need additional assistance during the pandemic.

“There were some people that were actually torn about being there for their family and being here for these families. It was really heartwarming because as a non-profit with a mission that’s what you want. You want to staff your place with people that believe in the mission.” says Morris.

The facility takes children from 6-weeks-old to 5th grade. For more information, visit the Schoenbaum Center’s website.

