Childhood obesity rates remain high in West Virginia, Kentucky

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Eating healthy may be far in the back of your mind with Thanksgiving right around the corner, but a new report looking at childhood obesity shows that is a topic that should be front and center.

“Without your health, you don’t have anything,” said Brooke Albin while visiting the park with her family. “Of course that is a high priority.”

Albin and her family try their best to eat healthy. Around the holidays it can be a challenge.

“It is pretty difficult. There are lots of treats. I just try to remind them that we want to make healthy choices,” Albin said.

A report this month from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found that nationally although overall obesity rates are still high, rates have started to stabilize and even decrease in some areas. The report looked at data from recent editions of numerous national surveys that track childhood obesity.

The research found that youth obesity rates in West Virginia and Kentucky topped 20 percent. The report put the two states among the worst in dealing with childhood obesity. It found that social, economic and environmental factors could have something to do with the varied obesity rates across the country.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories