Children feeling a sense of loss as youth events continue to be canceled or postponed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Community ball fields would usually be packed this time of year with kids learning about baseball and softball. But with practices and games canceled because of concerns about COVID-19 many kids are feeling a sense of loss.

Kennith Lyons and Anthony Hughes are both coaches in the Hurricane Baseball League in Hurricane, WV. They say the hardest part for the kids and the adults is the unknown.

“I get texts all of the time asking ‘coach are we playing’ and I have to tell them no,” Lyons said.

They are hoping that the kids will be able to play at least some of their season.

“Our fields are set up and we are ready to go,” Hughes said. “We are just waiting on the green light for it to be safe.”

Dancers at the St. Albans Studio of Dance in St. Albans, WV are also missing their practices and competitions.

“It has been very rough and emotional,” said dancer Katie Walker. “You don’t really realize how close you are until you don’t see each other because I’ve seen some of these girls every week for ten years.”

Walker said while she and other team members still practice at home nothing replaces being together.

“Having girls that I can talk to and my coach she really has helped push me to my full potential and so not having that comfort is really taking a toll on me,” said dancer Dae’onii Robinson.

For dance coaches, softball coaches and many others who spend their free time helping kids the answers are hard to come by right now. But they are doing the best they can.

“We have some students that are handling it pretty well and we have some students who are really heartbroken,” said Jamie Trent Walker, Owner and Instructor at St. Albans Studio of Dance. “They are devestated. They cried. We have a group of 8, 9, 10 year olds that were ready to compete and they aren’t handling that very well.”

Experts say parents can help young people by maintaining a routine even if the routine is a little different than it was a few months ago. For more tips on helping your children navigate the changes associated with COVID-19 click here.

